AON & ReliaQuest Enhance Offerings in Cyber Risk Management

Aon plc AON recently announced that it has partnered with ReliaQuest in a bid to strengthen its foothold in the cyber risk space. This partnership will aid AON in enhancing its capabilities and leverage ReliaQuest’s prowess and technology in detecting, investigating and responding.

This move bodes well for AON’s Commercial Risk Solutions business, which experienced an organic revenue growth of 4% year over year in the fourth quarter. More commissions earned will increase the company’s top line in the future. Leveraging innovation to enhance cyber resilience capabilities is expected to drive sustainable organic revenue growth. Aon expects to deliver mid-single-digit or higher organic revenue growth in 2024 and beyond. With this partnership, AON will be able to serve its clients better by helping them quantify cyber risks, secure their important assets and recover from cyber breach instances.

AON’s enhanced solutions will drive data-backed decision-making for clients, aiding them in identifying and managing their cyber risk efficiently. AON’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report highlights that 40% of companies are deprived of necessary system and organizational controls. This reveals a huge addressable market for AON, where it can help clients manage cyber risk. AON also provides cyber risk mitigation and risk transfer solutions with cyber insurance. Clients can quantify probable cyber losses and make decisions on required risk transfer.

AON’s customers will benefit from end-to-end security outcomes through the GreyMatter security operations platform. ReliaQuest’s customers will benefit from AON’s “indicators of compromise” enabling users to immediately detect emerging threats. Improved visibility into threats and reduced complexity bodes well for clients.

The Cyber Risk Management market is rising, and many industry players are also enhancing their offerings. The global cost of cybercrime is expected to increase to $23.84 trillion by 2027. Marsh & McLennan Companies MMC collaborated with SecurityScorecard in a bid to leverage its data and analytics to develop cyber risk mitigation strategies for its clients.

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO launched its new Cyber In-Site platform, aiming to aid clients in making informed decisions and reducing their risk profile. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG expects the changing cyber threat landscape to fuel expansion in 2024 and beyond. AJG’s cyber liability insurance will help clients mitigate cyber risks and provide custom insurance solutions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.