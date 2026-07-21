Aon Raises Data Center Insurance Capacity to $5 Billion

Aon plc AON has expanded the capacity of its proprietary Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program (DCLP) to $5 billion, up from $3.5 billion, strengthening its ability to support increasingly complex digital infrastructure projects. The enhancement comes as investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and hyperscale data centers continue to rise, creating greater demand for comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions that span the entire lifecycle of these assets.

The upgraded program combines higher insurance capacity with Aon's Reliable by Design approach, which integrates engineering expertise, risk intelligence and insurance planning early in the project lifecycle. The expanded offering includes up to $5 billion in Construction All Risks, Delay in Start-Up, Property Damage and Business Interruption coverage. It also provides enhanced cyber, liability, project cargo and terrorism protection, alongside advisory services covering climate risk, operational resilience and risk engineering.

The expansion comes at a time when AI-driven infrastructure spending continues to accelerate worldwide. Hyperscale operators and enterprise clients are investing billions in new facilities that require reliable power, advanced cooling systems and resilient network connectivity. As projects become larger and more capital intensive, securing adequate insurance capacity has become a critical requirement for developers, lenders and investors seeking to manage construction and operational risks.

The initiative strengthens Aon's position in a fast-growing specialty insurance segment where technical expertise can be a significant competitive advantage. By combining insurance placement with consulting and engineering capabilities, the company is building a more integrated value proposition that could support higher client retention and cross-selling opportunities beyond traditional brokerage services.

The initiative also aligns with Aon's broader strategy of expanding its Risk Capital offerings in high-growth industries. As global AI adoption fuels sustained investment in digital infrastructure, demand for specialized lifecycle risk solutions is likely to rise, positioning Aon to benefit from long-term growth while reinforcing its leadership in complex commercial insurance markets.

AON’s Price Performance

Over the past year, AON shares have risen 2.5% against the industry’s fall of 26.4%.



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AON’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS, Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI and BlackRock, Inc. BLK, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alerus Financial’s current-year earnings of $3.03 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. ALRS’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $307.1 million, suggesting a 4.2% year-over-year jump.

The consensus estimate for Acadian Asset Management’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.11 per share, which signals 57.2% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 8.6%. The consensus mark for AAMI’s current-year revenues of $785.9 million implies 42.7% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current-year earnings is pegged at $55.24 per share, which has witnessed six upward revisions in the past seven days against none in the opposite direction. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.3%. The consensus estimate for BLK’s current-year revenues is pegged at $28.6 billion, which implies an 18% year-over-year rise.

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