(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), Monday announced that Eric Andersen has transitioned from his roles as president to senior advisor to CEO Greg Case through June 2026.

Following this, Case has assumed the role of president of the company.

In the pre-market hours, Aon's stock is trading at $398.13, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.