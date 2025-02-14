Aon plc Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Dublin, Ireland-based Aon plc (AON) is a professional services firm offering a wide range of risk and human capital solutions. Valued at $83.6 billion by market cap, the company’s services include helping manage risk for clients, negotiating and placing insurance risk with other carriers and advising clients related to health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resource outsourcing.

Shares of this leading professional services firm have outperformed the broader market over the past year. AON has gained 24.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.5%. In 2025, AON stock is up 8.7%, surpassing SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, AON’s outperformance is also apparent compared to SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 22.3% over the past year. Moreover, AON’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3.2% gains over the same time frame.

AON’s strong performance is driven by robust new business expansion and high client retention across its solution lines. Additionally, its risk capital and human capital segments have benefitted from organic sales growth, NFP acquisition synergies, and cost savings. Furthermore, its strategic initiatives, solid fundamentals, and divestment of its non-core assets to streamline operations have boosted its capabilities and market position.

On Jan. 31, AON reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 1% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $4.42 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.24. The company’s revenue was $4.15 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $4.19 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect AON’s EPS to grow 10.4% to $17.22 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 22 analysts covering AON stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 11 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 5, Keefe Bruyette analyst Meyer Shields kept an “Outperform” rating on AON and raised the price target to $414, implying a potential upside of 6.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $394.68 represents a 1.1% premium to AON’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $468 suggests an upside potential of 19.9%.

