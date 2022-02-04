Aon plc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $863 million, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $821 million or $3.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.08 billion from $2.97 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $863 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.90 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.35 -Revenue (Q4): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.

