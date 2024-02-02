Aon plc Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $498 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $657 million, or $3.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $785 million or $3.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $3.38 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $498 Mln. vs. $657 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $3.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.06 -Revenue (Q4): $3.38 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

