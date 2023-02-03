Markets
AON

Aon plc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

February 03, 2023 — 06:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $657 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $863 million, or $3.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $815 million or $3.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.13 billion from $3.08 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $657 Mln. vs. $863 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.14 vs. $3.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.65 -Revenue (Q4): $3.13 Bln vs. $3.08 Bln last year.

