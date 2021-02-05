Aon plc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $524 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $606 million or $2.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $2.97 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $606 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.62 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q4): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.