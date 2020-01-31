Markets
Aon plc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $374 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $600 million or $2.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $2.89 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $600 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.53 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

