Aon plc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $456 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $408 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $474 million or $2.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.953 billion from $2.696 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $456 Mln. vs. $408 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.23 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q3): $2.953 Bln vs. $2.696 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.