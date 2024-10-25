News & Insights

Aon Plc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 25, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $343 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $456 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $594 million or $2.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $3.721 billion from $2.953 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $343 Mln. vs. $456 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.721 Bln vs. $2.953 Bln last year.

