Aon plc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Aon plc (AON):

Earnings: $408 million in Q3 vs. -$900 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.92 in Q3 vs. -$3.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $430 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.99 per share Revenue: $2.70 billion in Q3 vs. $2.70 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.