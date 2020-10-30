Aon plc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $275 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $222 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.39 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $358 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q3): $2.39 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

