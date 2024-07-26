Aon Plc Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $524 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $560 million, or $2.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $2.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $3.760 billion from $3.177 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $524 Mln. vs. $560 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.46 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.760 Bln vs. $3.177 Bln last year.

