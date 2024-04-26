Aon plc Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.07 billion, or $5.35 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $5.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $5.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $4.07 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.35 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.07 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.

