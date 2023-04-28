Aon plc Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.05 billion, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $4.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $5.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.87 billion from $3.67 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.05 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.07 vs. $4.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.32 -Revenue (Q1): $3.87 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.

