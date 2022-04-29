Aon plc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.02 billion, or $4.73 per share. This compares with $0.91 billion, or $4.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $4.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $3.67 billion from $3.53 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.73 vs. $4.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.81 -Revenue (Q1): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.

