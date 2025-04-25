Aon Plc Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $965 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $1.071 billion, or $5.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.236 billion or $5.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $4.729 billion from $4.070 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $965 Mln. vs. $1.071 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.43 vs. $5.35 last year. -Revenue: $4.729 Bln vs. $4.070 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance. For the full year, Aon still expects mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, adjusted operating margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth, and double-digit free cash flow growth.

