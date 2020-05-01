Aon plc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $772 million, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $659 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $864 million or $3.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $3.22 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $864 Mln. vs. $806 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.68 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.66 -Revenue (Q1): $3.22 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

