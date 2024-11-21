Aon plc price target raised to $440 from $394 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Aon plc (AON) to $440 from $394 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated organic growth assumptions for the insurance broker following Q3 earnings and the latest industry pricing data.
