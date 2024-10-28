News & Insights

AON

Aon plc price target raised to $407 from $384 at Evercore ISI

October 28, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Aon plc (AON) to $407 from $384 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm increased its EPS forecasts 2% to reflect higher organic growth and to pull forward EPS accretion from NFP to 2025 from 2026, offset by a slightly higher tax rate, the analyst tells investors.

AON

