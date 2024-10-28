News & Insights

Aon plc price target raised to $390 from $365 at RBC Capital

October 28, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Aon plc (AON) to $390 from $365 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Organic growth picked up in Q3 vs. first half 2024 levels with all units reporting broad-based strength, and Aon’s organic growth rate for Q3 was comparable to or even better than some peers after lagging in recent quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Additionally, cost savings have started to flow in with much more to come on that front in the coming quarters, the firm contends.

