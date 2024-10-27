Aon plc price target raised to $360 from $350 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang raised the firm’s price target on Aon plc (AON) to $360 from $350 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes adjusted EPS of $2.72 beat consensus $2.47. That said, the beat was stronger than headline suggested, Morgan Stanley adds. Aon outperformed on all key line items, which should alleviate investor concerns on growth and margin. Going forward, the firm looks for durability of this growth, especially in Health and Wealth segments.

