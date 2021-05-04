Aon plc Just Beat Revenue Estimates By 5.1%

It's been a good week for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 10.0% to US$252. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$4.00 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$3.5b came in 5.1% ahead of analyst predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AON Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Aon are now predicting revenues of US$11.7b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 17% to US$10.72. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.52 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$253. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Aon, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$287 and the most bearish at US$212 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Aon's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Aon's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.2% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Aon to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$253, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Aon going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Aon , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

