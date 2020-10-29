Aon plc (AON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Aon plc (AON) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $194.7, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AON was $194.7, representing a -18.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $238.19 and a 35.27% increase over the 52 week low of $143.93.

AON is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). AON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.5. Zacks Investment Research reports AON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.73%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AON as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an decrease of -4.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AON at 1.41%.

