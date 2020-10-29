Dividends
AON

Aon plc (AON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Aon plc (AON) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $194.7, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AON was $194.7, representing a -18.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $238.19 and a 35.27% increase over the 52 week low of $143.93.

AON is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). AON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.5. Zacks Investment Research reports AON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.73%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AON as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an decrease of -4.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AON at 1.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular