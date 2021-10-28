Aon plc (AON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Aon plc (AON) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AON has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $316.87, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AON was $316.87, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $322.45 and a 76.51% increase over the 52 week low of $179.52.

AON is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG). AON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.11. Zacks Investment Research reports AON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.7%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aon Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AON as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV)

Emles Trust Emles Protective Allocation ETF (DEFN)

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)

6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPMV with an increase of 5.71% over the last 100 days. VSDA has the highest percent weighting of AON at 2.58%.

