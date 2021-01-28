Aon plc (AON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Aon plc (AON) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AON was $206.8, representing a -13.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $238.19 and a 43.68% increase over the 52 week low of $143.93.

AON is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). AON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.75. Zacks Investment Research reports AON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.36%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AON as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 2.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AON at 1.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.