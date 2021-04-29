Aon plc (AON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Aon plc (AON) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.87% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $238.38, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AON was $238.38, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $240.02 and a 42.36% increase over the 52 week low of $167.45.

AON is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). AON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.44. Zacks Investment Research reports AON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.61%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AON as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 9.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AON at 2.3%.

