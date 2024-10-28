News & Insights

Aon plc in advanced talks to buy Griffiths & Armour, Insurance Insider says

October 28, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Aon plc (AON) has beat out other strategic suitors, including Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), and is nearing a deal to buy Liverpool-based Griffiths & Armour, an executive risks-focused brokerage, for $455M, according to Insurance Insider’s Adam McNestrie.

