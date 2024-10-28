Aon plc in advanced talks to buy Griffiths & Armour, Insurance Insider says

Aon plc (AON) has beat out other strategic suitors, including Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), and is nearing a deal to buy Liverpool-based Griffiths & Armour, an executive risks-focused brokerage, for $455M, according to Insurance Insider’s Adam McNestrie.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AON:
- Coinbase initiated, Edwards Lifesciences upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst cal
- Aon plc price target raised to $407 from $384 at Evercore ISI
- Aon plc price target raised to $390 from $365 at RBC Capital
- Wells upgrades Aon to Equal Weight with ‘worst’ behind company
- Aon plc upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.