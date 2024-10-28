Aon plc in advanced talks to buy Griffiths & Armour, Insurance Insider says

Aon plc (AON) has beat out other strategic suitors, including Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), and is nearing a deal to buy Liverpool-based Griffiths & Armour, an executive risks-focused brokerage, for $455M, according to Insurance Insider’s Adam McNestrie.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.