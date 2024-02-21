News & Insights

Aon, NFP Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act Waiting Period

February 21, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) and NFP announced that the waiting period has expired under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with the previously announced acquisition agreement. The deal remains subject to the receipt of other applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2024. Until closing, Aon and NFP will continue to operate independently.

NFP is a property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor.

