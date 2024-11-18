Aon Launches Cyber Risk Analyzer To Mitigate Cyber Risk

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), Monday announces the launch of Cyber Risk Analyzer to address cyber risks, enabling customers to make better data-driven decisions.

The digital application allows customers to forecast loss, obtain holistic assessment of their exposures and security controls, and calculate total cost of risk analysis.

Currently, Aon's stock is trading at $378.37, down 0.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

