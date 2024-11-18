News & Insights

Aon Launches Cyber Risk Analyzer To Mitigate Cyber Risk

November 18, 2024 — 11:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), Monday announces the launch of Cyber Risk Analyzer to address cyber risks, enabling customers to make better data-driven decisions.

The digital application allows customers to forecast loss, obtain holistic assessment of their exposures and security controls, and calculate total cost of risk analysis.

Currently, Aon's stock is trading at $378.37, down 0.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
