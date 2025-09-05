Aon Joins Forces With Scuderia Ferrari HP in Multi-Year Partnership

A global professional services provider, Aon plc AON has announced its multi-year partnership deal as the official partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, the most legendary and successful team of Formula One. The collaboration kicked off at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, marking a connection between Ferrari’s rich racing history and Aon’s expertise in risk management and human capital solutions.

This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to precision, innovation and teamwork. For Ferrari, which already works with technology giants to boost its operations and engage fans, bringing AON on board expands its ecosystem into areas like analytics, risk management and workforce strategy.

This addition broadens AON’s existing portfolio of sports sponsorships, which includes the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour in golf, the Ryder Cup and even the Ireland Women’s Rugby Team. Teaming up with Ferrari allows AON to tap into one of the largest and most passionate global fan bases, boosting its presence in both established and emerging markets.

This partnership is more than just a sponsorship deal. Aon’s expertise in data and analytics and risk modelling could help optimize Ferrari’s race strategies, logistics and even driver performance monitoring. This blend of sports sponsorship and corporate significance is likely to strengthen AON’s client relationships and expand its reach around the globe.

Aon’s Risk Capital revenues grew 7.7% year over year in the first half of 2025, along with 13% growth in total revenues. The company benefited from growth in treaty business, driven by strong retention, new business and international growth.

AON Stock Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, AON shares have gained 4% against the industry’s fall of 14.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AON’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

