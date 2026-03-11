Aon Expands Tech Investments With VIPR Partnership for Reinsurance

Aon plc AON recently announced a strategic multi-year engagement with VIPR Solutions, a prominent provider of delegated authority technology. The partnership is designed to automate and streamline operations across Aon’s global reinsurance platform, emphasizing the company's commitment to digital transformation and operational efficiency.

This announcement comes on the heels of several other strategic shifts for Aon, including a major leadership reshuffle in North America and a successful pilot for stablecoin insurance premium payments. It highlights Aon’s continued investment in technology to strengthen its risk capital platform and improve operational efficiency across its reinsurance business. While Aon’s total organic revenue growth for Q4 2025 was 5%, its reinsurance solutions division clocked 8% growth.

By leveraging automation and data analytics through VIPR Solutions’ platform, Aon aims to streamline delegated authority processes, enhance data transparency and support faster decision-making for clients. The move comes at a time when demand for data-driven insurance and reinsurance solutions continues to grow.

The Dublin-based global professional services firm, Aon, reported $3.2 billion in free cash flow (FCF) for 2025, reflecting a 14% increase year-over-year. Aon is growing FCF at double-digit rates, which suggests a highly disciplined capital allocation strategy. For fiscal 2026, Aon has guided for an adjusted operating margin expansion of 70-80 basis points. This suggests improving operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. AON’s return on invested capital is 7.9%, above the industry average of 7.6%.

The partnership marks another milestone for VIPR as it expands its presence among major insurance brokers. With this deal, the company now serves four of the world’s top ten reinsurance brokers by revenue.

AON’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, AON’s shares have fallen 19.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 42.9%.



AON’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Aon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

