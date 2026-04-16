Aon Expands Data-Center Insurance: Can It Boost Its Market Position?

Aon plc AON recently expanded its Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program (“DCLP”), increasing total capacity to $3.5 billion with an additional $1 billion. The move reflects growing demand for integrated risk coverage as digital infrastructure continues to expand at a fast pace. It helps ensure that data center projects remain protected as they move from construction and commissioning into full-scale operations.

Launched in June 2025, DCLP is designed as a multi-line insurance solution that covers a range of risks across construction, operations, cyber exposure and financial performance. The program now provides up to $3.5 billion in protection for construction-all-risks, delay in start-up and operational property damage or business interruption. It includes cyber and technology errors and omissions coverage of up to $400 million, along with ransomware protection.

In addition, the program offers up to $200 million in global third-party liability coverage, including $100 million in U.S. excess capacity, and up to $500 million in project cargo and transport insurance. The solution is backed by a global panel of A-rated or higher insurers across Lloyd’s and company markets, adding to its overall reliability.

This expansion strengthens Aon’s position within the digital infrastructure space. With higher capacity and broader coverage, it can get involved with clients earlier in a project and stay connected as those assets move into operations. This ongoing relationship can help build a more stable client base and support earnings over time. Investments in data centers are gaining momentum, which should drive demand for specialized insurance. Aon’s analytics and advisory support provide an added advantage, strengthening its client base and enabling it to win more business from large projects.

AON’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Aon have lost 10.8% in the past 12 months, outperforming the industry’s 40.6% decline.



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AON’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Aon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG, HCI Group, Inc. HCI and Mercury General Corporation MCY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s 2026 earnings, pinned at $4.70 per share, has remained stable over the past 30 days. HRTG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 101.7%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $895.3 million, calling for 5.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $16.88 per share, which has remained stable over the past 30 days. HCI beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 46.18%. The consensus estimate for 2026 top line is pinned at $1 billion, calling for 12.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mercury General’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.00 per share, indicating 13.92% year-over-year growth. MCY beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 55.08%. The consensus estimate for 2026 top line is pinned at $6.2 billion, calling for 6.1% year-over-year growth.

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Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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