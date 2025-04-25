AON Earnings Results: $AON Reports Quarterly Earnings

AON ($AON) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $5.67 per share, missing estimates of $6.08 by $0.41. The company also reported revenue of $4,729,000,000, missing estimates of $4,910,896,467 by $-181,896,467.

AON Insider Trading Activity

AON insiders have traded $AON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA STEVENS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,275 shares for an estimated $494,294

MINDY F. SIMON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 650 shares for an estimated $256,320

AON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 525 institutional investors add shares of AON stock to their portfolio, and 484 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AON stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

AON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

AON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AON recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $380.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $380.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $390.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $377.0 on 10/28/2024

