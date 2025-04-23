AON Earnings Preview: Recent $AON Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AON ($AON) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,910,896,467 and earnings of $6.08 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AON Insider Trading Activity
AON insiders have traded $AON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA STEVENS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,275 shares for an estimated $494,294
- MINDY F. SIMON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 650 shares for an estimated $256,320
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 516 institutional investors add shares of AON stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,439,806 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $517,120,722
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 960,204 shares (+86.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,866,868
- VERITAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP removed 789,909 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,703,716
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 627,742 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,459,816
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP removed 562,685 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,093,944
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 548,135 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,868,166
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 527,204 shares (+5877.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,350,588
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AON stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
AON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AON forecast page.
AON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AON recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $380.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $380.0 on 11/04/2024
- Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $390.0 on 10/28/2024
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $377.0 on 10/28/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.