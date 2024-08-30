Aon Boosts HR Insights With Enhanced Radford McLagan Database

Aon plc AON recently announced the launch of an enhanced version of the Radford McLagan Compensation Database. This enhanced offering is expected to mark a significant upgrade to AON’s analytics offerings for its existing Human Capital Clients.

This move bodes well for AON as it brings together compensation and talent insights from the life sciences and technology sectors and financial services into a single unified platform. Clients will be able to leverage the database to benchmark pay, access talent analytics and evaluate plan design practices. Clients can also make informed decisions on what it takes to attract and retain talent in today’s dynamic business landscape.

By enhancing the database and making it more comprehensive, Aon is improving its offerings, which will enable it to retain and attract more clients. Moreover, Aon is increasing its game in the human consulting space by standing out from its competitors.

The new Radford McLagan Compensation Database will provide clients with value-add analytics features like Job Offers Data, Location Analytics, Talent Intelligence and Talent Metrics. Clients can view the latest compensation trends, assess talent availability across different locations and predict pay for jobs through machine learning.

A move like this will aid AON in achieving its revenue guidance of mid-single-digit or higher organic growth for 2024 and beyond. This move is also in line with AON’s 3x3 strategy to deliver superior capability and content across Human Capital and Risk Capital.

Price Performance

AON shares have gained 18% in the year-to-date period compared with 24.7% growth of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AON's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AON currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Finance space may look at some better-ranked players like Erie Indemnity Company ERIE, Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Erie Indemnity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $11.41 per share, which witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. ERIE beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, missing once, with an average surprise of 11.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brown & Brown’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.68 per share, which indicates 31% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed six upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction during the past 60 days. BRO beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.8%.

The consensus mark for Arthur J. Gallagher’s current-year earnings indicates a 16% year-over-year improvement. It beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.9%. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for AJG’s 2024 revenues suggests 14.5% year-over-year growth.

