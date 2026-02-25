Aon (BIT:1AON) Price Target Increased by 13.93% to 354.50

The average one-year price target for Aon (BIT:1AON) has been revised to €354.50 / share. This is an increase of 13.93% from the prior estimate of €311.15 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €288.42 to a high of €407.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.35% from the latest reported closing price of €260.00 / share.

There are 1,862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an decrease of 290 owner(s) or 13.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AON is 0.35%, an increase of 21.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 213,509K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 12,253K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AON by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,545K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,758K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AON by 84.92% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,852K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 55.88%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,601K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,486K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AON by 18.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,129K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,009K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AON by 18.99% over the last quarter.

