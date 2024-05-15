AON & Binary Defense Unite to Enhance Cyber Risk Management

Aon plc AON recently announced that it has partnered with Binary Defense, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, to enhance cybersecurity for its clients. Binary Defense will act as AON’s primary MDR provider for medium and small-sized client firms.

Binary Defense’s prowess in the early detection of security threats leverages its attacker’s perspective to identify threats. This move bodes well for AON’s Commercial Risk Solutions business, which experienced an organic revenue growth of 3% year over year in the first quarter. More commissions earned will increase the company’s top line in the future.

AON offers Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response services and leverages its expertise in cyber risk management and insights spanning decades. AON helps clients identify and manage cyber risk in a holistic way. This partnership move is an opportune one.

Per AON’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report, around half of the companies have not made segregation between their end-of-life software and application systems. Moreover, the report stated that nearly 40% of companies lack security operations center controls, thereby exposing them to cyber threats and insider risks. Aon can take advantage of this gap in the market and help clients identify and mitigate threats.

Enhanced offerings in the cyber security space will enhance retention and bring new business to the company. Clients facing an evolving landscape of cyber threats are looking for cost-efficient cyber security options. AON’s incident response prowess, coupled with MDR, should improve the visibility of threats and recovery time and provide insights to mitigate vulnerabilities, lowering the chances of serious incidents.

Shares of Aon have lost 1.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 8.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

