Aon Appoints Mindy Simon As New COO

(RTTNews) - Aon Plc (AON), a British-American financial services company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Mindy Simon as its new Chief Operating Officer, with effect from October 10.

The company's current COO James Platt will take up the new role of Chief Digital Officer overseeing Digital Client Solutions.

Simon is joining Aon from Conagra Brands, where she most recently served as Chief Information Officer and oversaw global business services, IT and cyber security.

