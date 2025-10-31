Aon (AON) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Aon (AON) reported revenue of $4 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.05, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89, the EPS surprise was +5.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.3%.

: 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.3%. Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.

: 8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.6%. Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% versus 4.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth : 7% versus 5.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 7% versus 5.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.2%.

: 6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.2%. Revenue- Intersegment elimination : $-3 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-5.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $-3 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-5.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Health Solutions : $935 million compared to the $927.4 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

: $935 million compared to the $927.4 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Revenue- Wealth Solutions : $540 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $524.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $540 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $524.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions : $537 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $531.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $537 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $531.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Aon have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

