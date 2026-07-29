Aon (AON) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Aon (AON) reported revenue of $4.25 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.81, compared to $3.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.26 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 5% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% versus 3.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5% versus 3.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% versus 4.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.7%.

: 5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.7%. Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% versus 4.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Eliminations : $-4 million compared to the $-4 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.

: $-4 million compared to the $-4 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year. Revenue- Health Solutions : $818 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $814.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $818 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $814.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Revenue- Wealth Solutions : $426 million compared to the $440.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.

: $426 million compared to the $440.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year. Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions : $711 million versus $717.97 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $711 million versus $717.97 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $2.3 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Aon here>>>

Shares of Aon have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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