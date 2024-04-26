Aon (AON) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Aon (AON) reported $4.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $5.66 for the same period compares to $5.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 3% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 7% versus 7.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 7% versus 7.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.

: 4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.2%. Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 5% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 6% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions : $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenue- Health Solutions : $733 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $731.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $733 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $731.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions : $1.81 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Revenue- Wealth Solutions : $370 million versus $363.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $370 million versus $363.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$8 million versus -$4.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60% change.

Shares of Aon have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.