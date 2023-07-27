Aon About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AON)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/23, Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.615, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of AON's recent stock price of $342.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AON is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AON's low point in its 52 week range is $266.35 per share, with $347.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $341.69.

In Thursday trading, Aon plc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

