AOA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.45, changing hands as high as $61.80 per share. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOA's low point in its 52 week range is $54 per share, with $72.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.82.

