AO World shares rise 14% as retailer raises profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

February 28, 2023 — 03:45 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on outlook

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares of AO World Plc AO.L climbed as much as 14% in early trading on Tuesday after the British online electricals retailer lifted its annual profit outlook, as cost-cutting measurespush margins higher.

The company said cost-cutting steps have driven retail gross margins above previous expectations and anticipated this to continue for the remaining five weeks of the financial year.

The stock hit its highest level of 64 pence in the morning session and is set to post its best day in over three months if the gains hold.

The company said it now expects adjusted core profit to be in a range of 37.5 million pounds ($45.1 million) to 45 million pounds for the year ending March 31, 2023, up from the 30 million to 40 million pound range it had forecast in January.

($1 = 0.8312 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.