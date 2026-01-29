Markets
A.O. Smith Q4 Profit Tops View, Sales Miss; Sees Growth In FY26 - Update

January 29, 2026 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS), while reporting higher fourth-quarter profit above market estimates, on Thursday issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting increased earnings and sales. Quarterly sales edged up, but missed market view.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings per share of $3.85 to $4.15 and net sales of $3.90 billion to $4.02 billion. In fiscal 2025, earnings per share were $3.85 on net sales of $3.83 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.03 per share on sales of $4.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Steve Shafer, chief executive officer, said, "Our outlook for 2026, which includes Leonard Valve sales of approximately $70 million, projects our consolidated sales to increase 2% to 5% compared to 2025. We expect our full-year EPS to be between $3.85 and $4.15, a 4% increase over 2025 at the mid-point."

In the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $125.4 million or $0.90 per share, higher than $109.7 million or $0.75 per share last year.

The company's sales for the period edged up to $912.5 million from $912.4 million last year.

The Street expected earnings of $0.84 per share on sales of $928.19 million.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $69.00, down 0.71%.

