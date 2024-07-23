A.O. Smith Corp Q2 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) revealed earnings for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $156.2 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $156.2 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.02 billion from $960.8 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $156.2 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $960.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95-$4.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3.97 Bln-$4.05 Bln

