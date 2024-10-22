A.O. Smith backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $3.70-$3.85, consensus $3.82

Backs FY24 revenue view $3.8B-$3.9B, consensus $3.87B. “Because we expect consumer demand to remain challenged in China through the end of the year and we are cautious about North America residential and commercial water heater end-market demand, we announced on October 11, and reaffirm today, that we lowered our sales outlook for 2024 to be approximately flat to last year. We also lowered our full year EPS outlook to a range of between $3.70 and $3.85, a year-over-year decline of 1% over 2023 adjusted EPS, at the midpoint,” stated Wheeler. “Our improved lead times are expected to continue through the remainder of the year, and we have adjusted our North America residential and commercial water heater facilities to improve production efficiencies at lower levels.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.