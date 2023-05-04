News & Insights

ANZ's half-year cash profit rises nearly 23%

May 04, 2023 — 05:43 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal and Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - ANZ Group Holdings Ltd ANZ.AX on Friday reported a 22.8% rise in first-half profit but warned of a tougher second half amid stiff competition in retail banking.

Australia's fourth-largest bank said cash profit from continuing operations was A$3.82 billion ($2.56 billion) for the six months ended March 31, up from A$3.11 billion a year ago, and edging past a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$3.81 billion.

($1 = 1.4945 Australian dollars)

